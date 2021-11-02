dayton-daily-news logo
Colorado hosts Columbus after Landeskog's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Colorado hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets after Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals in the Avalanche's 4-1 victory over the Wild

Columbus Blue Jackets (5-3-0, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Colorado Avalanche (4-4-0, fifth in the Central)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -243, Blue Jackets +195; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets after Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals in the Avalanche's 4-1 victory against the Wild.

Colorado went 39-13-4 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 22-4-2 at home. The Avalanche scored 47 power play goals on 207 power play opportunities last season.

Columbus went 18-26-12 overall and 7-17-4 on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Blue Jackets scored 18 power play goals on 117 power play opportunities last season.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Mikko Rantanen: day to day (undisclosed), Samuel Girard: day to day (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: Max Domi: day to day (health protocols), Adam Boqvist: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

