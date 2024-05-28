Colorado Rockies and Cleveland Guardians meet in game 2 of series

The Colorado Rockies host the Cleveland Guardians, leading the series 1-0
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Cleveland Guardians (36-18, first in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (19-34, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (2-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-4, 5.07 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -147, Rockies +123; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Cleveland Guardians, leading the series 1-0.

Colorado is 19-34 overall and 12-13 at home. The Rockies have a 15-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland has a 36-18 record overall and an 18-12 record on the road. The Guardians have the fifth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.38.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenton Doyle has 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 15 RBI for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 8-for-37 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Andres Gimenez has a .269 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has eight doubles, a triple and four home runs. Jose Ramirez is 14-for-41 with six home runs and 17 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Guardians: 9-1, .244 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Austin Gomber: day-to-day (arm soreness), Justin Lawrence: 15-Day IL (arm), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (neck), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

