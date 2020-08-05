Columbus and Toronto meet in game 3 of Eastern Conference qualifying round

The Maple Leafs are 12-8-2 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Toronto ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Auston Matthews with 47.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jones leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-10 in 56 games this season. Emil Bemstrom has five goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 47 goals and has 80 points. John Tavares has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.