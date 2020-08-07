Columbus and Toronto meet in game 4 of Eastern Conference qualifying round

The Maple Leafs are 12-8-2 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Toronto ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Mitchell Marner with 0.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dubois has 49 total points for the Blue Jackets, 18 goals and 31 assists. Emil Bemstrom has four goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 47 goals and has 80 points. William Nylander has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.