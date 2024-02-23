Columbus Crew and Atlanta United meet for season opener

Atlanta United takes on the Columbus Crew for the season opener
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Atlanta United FC vs. Columbus Crew

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus -171, Atlanta United FC +390, Draw +340; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew square off against Atlanta United at home in the season opener.

The Crew finished 16-9-9 overall and 15-1-4 at home a season ago. The Crew scored 67 goals last season, averaging 2.0 per game.

United finished 13-9-12 overall and 3-8-8 on the road in the 2023 season. United scored 66 goals last season, averaging 1.9 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Will Sands (injured).

United: Dax McCarty (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Woman found dead in Great Miami River in Hamilton identified as Dayton...
2
13-year-old shot in St. Clair Twp. tells deputies it was an accident
3
Twin brothers from Hamilton win top prize on TV game show
4
Monroe to seek tax issue for new high school
5
Largest in Ohio: Crowds flock to opening of new Bass Pro Shops
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top