Columbus Crew bring home winning streak into matchup against Nashville

Nashville SC (10-4-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (8-6-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus -103, Nashville SC +267, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew host Nashville looking to prolong a three-game home winning streak.

The Crew are 6-1-2 at home. The Crew lead the Eastern Conference with 91 shots on goal, averaging 5.1 per game. The Crew are also second in MLS play with 36 goals.

Nashville is 3-3-3 in road games. Nashville has scored 28 goals while conceding 14 for a +14 goal differential.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Nashville won the last game 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has eight goals and seven assists for the Crew. Cucho Hernandez has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Hany Mukhtar has 13 goals and six assists for Nashville. Fafa Picault has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 4-4-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Nashville: 7-1-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Will Sands (injured), Milos Degenek (injured), Gustavo Vallecilla (injured).

Nashville: Nick Depuy (injured), Teal Bunbury (injured), Lukas MacNaughton (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.