Columbus Crew face Dallas after shutout victory

A game after shutting out the Chicago Fire 3-0, the Columbus Crew visit Dallas
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
Columbus Crew (14-9-6, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Dallas (10-10-8, 10th in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus +156, FC Dallas +160, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

Dallas is 7-3-4 at home. Dallas ranks third in the Western Conference giving up just 32 goals.

The Crew are 3-8-3 on the road. The Crew are 7-2-2 when they score a pair of goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Ferreira has 12 goals and one assist for Dallas. Bernard Kamungo has three goals over the last 10 games.

Cucho Hernandez has 13 goals and eight assists for the Crew. Jacen Russell-Rowe has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 3-4-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 3.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Crew: 5-3-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Geovane Jesus (injured), Antonio Carrera (injured), Bernard Kamungo (injured), Alan Velasco (injured), Ema Twumasi (injured), Tarik Scott (injured).

Crew: Will Sands (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

