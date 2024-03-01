Columbus Crew face Minnesota United on the heels of shutout win

A game after shutting out Atlanta United 1-0, the Columbus Crew face Minnesota United
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Columbus Crew (1-0-0) vs. Minnesota United FC (1-0-0)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus +143, Minnesota United FC +163, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Atlanta United 1-0, the Columbus Crew play Minnesota United.

United was 10-13-11 overall during the 2023 season while going 4-4-9 at home. United scored 46 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.

The Crew compiled a 16-9-9 record overall in 2023 while finishing 6-9-5 in road games. The Crew scored 67 goals last season, averaging 2.0 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Robin Lod (injured).

Crew: Will Sands (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
WATCH: OSHP video shows devastation from EF-2 tornado in Clark, Madison...
2
Nearly 100 Clark County homes damaged by tornado, EMA reports
3
America’s only standing slave pen sits at the National Underground...
4
Barn at Young’s Jersey Dairy Christmas Tree Farm hit by severe storm
5
What people saw, heard in Clark County: Woman shields daughter, roofs...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top