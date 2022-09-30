Columbus Crew face the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action

The Red Bulls are 11-7-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Red Bulls have a 5-0-0 record in games they record a pair of goals.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has scored nine goals with five assists for the Crew. Cucho Hernandez has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Lewis Morgan has scored 14 goals and added three assists for the Red Bulls. Cristian Casseres Jr has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 2-2-6, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Red Bulls: 4-4-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Pedro Santos (injured).

Red Bulls: Cameron Harper (injured), Zach Ryan (injured), Dru Yearwood (injured), Patryk Klimala (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.