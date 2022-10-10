Columbus Crew fire coach Caleb Porter after missing playoffs

Porter had a regular-season record of 45-43-7 in four seasons and won the MLS Cup in 2020. But the Crew missed the playoffs in his three other seasons. Columbus needed a win or tie Sunday at Orlando City to make the postseason this year, but lost 2-1.

“We assessed the 2022 season as a whole and it’s clear that we fell short in our collective goals," Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. “Namely, our goal is to consistently contend for championships. This starts with making the playoffs and then securing a home match as a top-four team in the conference.”