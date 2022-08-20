Columbus Crew host Atlanta United in Eastern Conference play

United is 4-7-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. United has a 1-6-1 record in games it scores just one goal.

Sunday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Crew won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has eight goals and four assists for the Crew. Cucho Hernandez has six goals over the last 10 games.

Josef Martinez has six goals and five assists for United. Ronaldo Cisneros has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 4-1-5, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

United: 2-4-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Josh Williams (injured).

United: Dylan Castanheira (injured), George Campbell (injured), Brooks Lennon (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Matheus Rossetto (injured), Ronald Hernandez (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Brad Guzan (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.