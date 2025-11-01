Columbus Crew host Cincinnati in Eastern Conference semifinals

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -120, FC Cincinnati +264; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew host Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Crew are 11-8-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew are seventh in the Eastern Conference allowing only 51 goals.

Cincinnati is 14-9-4 in Eastern Conference games. Cincinnati has a 7-2-1 record in games it records two goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season. Cincinnati won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Rossi has 16 goals and three assists for the Crew. Marcelo Herrera has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Evander has scored 18 goals and added 12 assists for Cincinnati. Pavel Bucha has one goal and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 2-4-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 6-3-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 6.5 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Mohamed Farsi (injured), Wessam Abou Ali (injured), Diego Rossi (injured).

Cincinnati: Matt Miazga (injured), Brad Smith (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.