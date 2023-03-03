X
Dark Mode Toggle

Columbus Crew host D.C. United in Eastern Conference play

news
By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
The Columbus Crew and D.C

DC United (1-0-0) vs. Columbus Crew (0-1-0)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus -172, DC United +441, Draw +311; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United visits the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference action.

The Crew went 10-8-16 overall and 7-4-6 at home last season. The Crew scored 46 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.

United went 7-21-6 overall and 3-12-2 on the road in the 2022 season. United scored 36 goals and recorded a goal differential of -35 last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Christian Ramirez (injured).

United: Jacob Greene (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured), Derrick Williams (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
State patrol: Middletown man struck and killed on I-75 was walking away...
2
Miami University student group wants ‘morning-after’ birth control...
3
Springfield funeral business unveils new $2M building, The Landing
4
WATCH: Drone video shows potential path of storm in Madison Twp.
5
CDC warns of Shigella, a bacteria causing inflammatory diarrhea
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top