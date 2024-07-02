Columbus Crew host Nashville in non-conference play

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Columbus -243, Nashville SC +600, Draw +363; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew and Nashville meet in non-conference play.

The Crew are 4-1-3 at home. Cucho Hernandez leads the third-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 10. The Crew have scored 34 goals.

Nashville is 2-3-3 on the road. Nashville has a 4-0-2 record in games it records two goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez has scored 10 goals with three assists for the Crew. Diego Rossi has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Sam Surridge has scored seven goals and added one assist for Nashville. Hany Mukhtar has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 6-2-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Nashville: 4-3-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 2.9 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Jacen Russell-Rowe (injured), Evan Bush (injured).

Nashville: Lukas MacNaughton (injured), Julian Gaines (injured), Jacob Shaffelburg (injured), Randall Leal (injured), Shaquell Moore (injured), Anibal Godoy (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.