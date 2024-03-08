Columbus Crew host the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play

The Columbus Crew take on the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
Chicago Fire (0-1-1) vs. Columbus Crew (1-0-1)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus -189, Chicago +453, Draw +340; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire face the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference action.

The Crew were 16-9-9 overall in the 2023 season while going 15-1-4 at home. The Crew scored 67 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 46.

The Fire went 10-14-10 overall and 4-10-3 on the road in the 2023 season. The Fire scored 39 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 51.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Will Sands (injured).

Fire: Bryan Dowd (injured), Victor Bezerra (injured), Carlos Teran (injured).

