Columbus Crew host the Seattle Sounders in non-conference action

By The Associated Press
Sept 6, 2024
Seattle Sounders FC (11-9-7, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (14-4-7, third in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Columbus -118, Seattle +295, Draw +267; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew face the Seattle Sounders in non-conference action.

The Crew are 7-1-4 at home. The Crew have an MLS-leading +28 goal differential, scoring 52 goals while conceding 24.

The Sounders are 5-7-2 on the road. The Sounders are 6-1-1 when they score a pair of goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cucho Hernandez has 13 goals and five assists for the Crew. Diego Rossi has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Morris has scored 10 goals with one assist for the Sounders. Albert Rusnak has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Sounders: 7-2-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Evan Bush (injured).

Sounders: Braudilio Rodrigues (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

