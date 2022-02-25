Columbus Crew host the Vancouver Whitecaps in season opener

The Whitecaps finished 12-9-13 overall a season ago while going 2-6-10 on the road. The Whitecaps scored 45 goals and registered a goal differential of zero last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Aidan Morris (injured), Artur (injured), Gyasi Zardes (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Perry Kitchen (injured).

Whitecaps: Caio Alexandre (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.