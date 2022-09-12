Columbus Crew look to end road draw streak against Inter Miami

The Crew are 8-4-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew rank ninth in the Eastern Conference with 39 goals led by Lucas Zelarrayan with nine.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Crew won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gonzalo Higuain has scored 10 goals and added three assists for Miami. Alejandro Pozuelo has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Zelarrayan has scored nine goals with four assists for the Crew. Cucho Hernandez has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 4-4-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

Crew: 3-1-6, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Robbie Robinson (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Leonardo Campana (injured), Corentin Jean (injured), Brek Shea (injured).

Crew: Pedro Santos (injured).

