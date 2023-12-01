Columbus Crew play Cincinnati after shutout victory

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Cincinnati +122, Columbus +212; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Orlando City 2-0, the Columbus Crew face Cincinnati.

Cincinnati is 17-4-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Luciano Acosta leads the fifth-ranked scoring team in the league with 18 goals. Cincinnati has scored 57.

The Crew are 15-7-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew lead the league with a +21 goal differential, scoring 67 goals while conceding 46.

The matchup Saturday is the third meeting this season between the two teams. Cincinnati won the last game 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acosta has 18 goals and 14 assists for Cincinnati. Alvaro Barreal has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Cucho Hernandez has 20 goals and eight assists for the Crew. Darlington Nagbe has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 5-1-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Crew: 6-1-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 6.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: London Aghedo (injured), Stiven Jimenez (injured), Nick Hagglund (injured).

Crew: Will Sands (injured), Sean Zawadzki (injured).

