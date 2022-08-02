Columbus Crew take shutout streak into matchup against CF Montreal

Montreal is 9-3-3 in conference matchups. Montreal ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 36 goals led by Romell Quioto with nine.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zelarrayan has five goals and four assists for the Crew. Cucho Hernandez has four goals over the past 10 games.

Quioto has scored nine goals with three assists for Montreal. Mathieu Choiniere has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 4-1-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Montreal: 5-4-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Artur (injured).

Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Ahmed Hamdi (injured), Bjorn Johnsen (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.