Columbus Crew visit Charlotte FC after shutout victory

Columbus Crew (3-0-1) vs. Charlotte FC (1-2-1)
Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus +145, Charlotte FC +181, Draw +235; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New York Red Bulls 3-0, the Columbus Crew visit Charlotte FC.
Charlotte put together a 10-11-13 record overall in the 2023 season while finishing 6-3-8 in home matches. Charlotte averaged 1.3 goals on 3.4 shots on goal per game last season.
The Crew finished 16-9-9 overall and 6-9-5 on the road in the 2023 season. The Crew scored 67 goals a season ago, averaging 2.0 per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Tyger Smalls (injured), Brandon Cambridge (injured), Benjamin Bender (injured), Liel Abada (injured), Brandt Bronico (injured).
Crew: Malte Amundsen (injured).
