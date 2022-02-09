Columbus faces Buffalo, seeks 4th straight road win

In their last meeting on Nov. 22, Columbus won 7-4. Jack Roslovic recorded a team-high 3 points for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has 30 total points for the Sabres, 14 goals and 16 assists. Alex Tuch has six assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Boone Jenner has 32 total points while scoring 19 goals and totaling 13 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Zemgus Girgensons: out (undisclosed), Jack Quinn: out (lower body), Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols), Rasmus Asplund: out (health and safety protocols).

Blue Jackets: Emil Bemstrom: out (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.