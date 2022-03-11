Hamburger icon
Columbus faces Minnesota on 3-game home slide

news
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
Columbus comes into a matchup with Minnesota after losing three straight home games

Minnesota Wild (34-19-3, third in the Central) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (28-27-3, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +167, Wild -201; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hosts Minnesota looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Blue Jackets are 15-12-3 at home. Columbus has scored 187 goals and ranks 10th in the NHL averaging 3.2 per game. Boone Jenner leads the team with 23.

The Wild are 17-13-2 on the road. Minnesota is fourth in the NHL recording 10 points per game, averaging 3.7 goals and 6.3 assists.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 23 goals, adding 21 assists and totaling 44 points. Jakub Voracek has nine assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Alex Goligoski leads the Wild with a plus-27 in 51 games this season. Kevin Fiala has nine assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

