Columbus faces Nashville, looks to halt 4-game skid

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 18 points, scoring nine goals and registering nine assists. Mattias Ekholm has two goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets with nine goals and has 17 points. Patrik Laine has 9 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 4-6-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Elvis Merzlikins: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.