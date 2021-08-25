Columbus heads into matchup with FC Cincinnati after losing 6 in a row

FC Cincinnati finished 4-15-4 overall and 2-10-0 on the road during the 2020 season. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals last season and had five assists.

The teams play Friday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Artur (injured), Luis Diaz (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Zico Bailey (injured), Calvin Harris (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.