Columbus hosts Calgary in a non-conference matchup

Calgary Flames (2-1-1, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (1-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Flames -141, Blue Jackets +119; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Calgary Flames will play in an out-of-conference matchup.

Columbus went 25-48-9 overall and 16-23-2 in home games a season ago. The Blue Jackets committed 285 total penalties last season, averaging 3.5 per game and serving eight penalty minutes per game.

Calgary went 38-27-17 overall and 18-11-12 in road games a season ago. The Flames averaged 3.1 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 19.8% (50 total power-play goals).

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: out (quad), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (illness), Jordan Dumais: out (undisclosed), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed), Yegor Chinakhov: out (undisclosed).

Flames: Jakob Pelletier: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.