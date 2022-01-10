Columbus hosts Chicago after Bjorkstrand's 2-goal game

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 25 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 14 assists. Max Domi has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Kane has 31 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling 24 assists for the Blackhawks. Alex DeBrincat has seven goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Daniil Tarasov: day to day (lower body), Alexandre Texier: day to day (illness).

Blackhawks: Kevin Lankinen: out (covid-19).

