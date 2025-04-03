Columbus hosts Colorado after Marchenko's hat trick

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -159, Blue Jackets +133; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Colorado Avalanche after Kirill Marchenko recorded a hat trick in the Blue Jackets' 8-4 win against the Nashville Predators.

Columbus has a 34-30-9 record overall and a 22-9-5 record on its home ice. The Blue Jackets are 6-7-8 in games decided by a single goal.

Colorado is 46-26-4 overall and 21-15-1 in road games. The Avalanche have a +41 scoring differential, with 251 total goals scored and 210 conceded.

Thursday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jackets won the previous matchup 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchenko has 31 goals and 39 assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 30 goals and 81 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.