Columbus hosts Detroit, aims to break home skid

In their last meeting on Jan. 19, Detroit won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets with nine goals, adding eight assists and collecting 17 points. Jack Roslovic has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Bobby Ryan leads the Red Wings with 12 points, scoring six goals and adding six assists. Sam Gagner has four goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Elvis Merzlikins: out (upper body).

Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: day to day (undisclosed), Troy Stecher: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.