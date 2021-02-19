Columbus hosts Nashville after shutout win

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with nine assists and has 13 points this season. Cam Atkinson has six goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Calle Jarnkrok leads the Predators with a plus-one in 10 games this season. Filip Forsberg has three goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

Predators: 3-7-0, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: day to day (lower body).

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.