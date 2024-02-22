Columbus plays Buffalo after Werenski's 2-goal game

The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Buffalo Sabres after Zachary Werenski's two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Blue Jackets' 7-4 win
By The Associated Press
Buffalo Sabres (25-27-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (18-27-10, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Buffalo Sabres after Zachary Werenski scored two goals in the Blue Jackets' 7-4 win against the Anaheim Ducks.

Columbus is 18-27-10 overall and 9-14-4 at home. The Blue Jackets have gone 9-10-5 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Buffalo has gone 13-11-3 in road games and 25-27-4 overall. The Sabres have gone 7-8-3 in games decided by a goal.

The teams meet Friday for the third time this season. The Sabres won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has eight goals and 32 assists for the Blue Jackets. Dmitri Voronkov has five goals over the last 10 games.

Casey Mittelstadt has scored 13 goals with 32 assists for the Sabres. Dylan Cozens has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 4.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson: out for season (upper body), Owen Power: out (upper body), Victor Olofsson: out (illness), Jack Quinn: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

