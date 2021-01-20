X

Columbus plays division rival Tampa Bay

news | 14 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Columbus takes on Tampa Bay in a matchup of Central Division teams

Tampa Bay Lightning (2-0-0, first in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (1-2-1, sixth in the Central Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Division foes Columbus and Tampa Bay take the ice.

Columbus went 10-7-5 in division play and 20-12-4 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Blue Jackets recorded 298 assists on 180 total goals last season.

Tampa Bay finished 18-5-1 in division play and 21-11-4 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Lightning scored 243 total goals last season, 49 on power plays and six shorthanded.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

