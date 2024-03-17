Columbus plays Winnipeg after Nylander's 2-goal showing

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Jets -257, Blue Jackets +206; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Winnipeg Jets after Alexander Nylander's two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Blue Jackets' 4-2 win.

Columbus has a 23-33-11 record overall and a 13-17-5 record on its home ice. The Blue Jackets are 6-7-9 in games decided by one goal.

Winnipeg has a 42-19-5 record overall and a 19-10-3 record in road games. The Jets have gone 36-4-1 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Jets won the last meeting 5-0. Tyler Toffoli scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dmitri Voronkov has scored 17 goals with 14 assists for the Blue Jackets. Nylander has eight goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Joshua Morrissey has eight goals and 48 assists for the Jets. Nikolaj Ehlers has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Justin Danforth: out (concussion), Yegor Chinakhov: out (upper-body), Sean Kuraly: out (lower body), Kent Johnson: out for season (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Boqvist: day to day (upper-body), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

Jets: Mark Scheifele: day to day (illness), Gabriel Vilardi: out (spleen).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.