Columbus police officer fatally shoots man wielding a knife

Officers responded to an apartment complex on the city's south side at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday after a woman called to report domestic abuse, police spokesperson Sgt. James Fuqua said.

Arriving officers were met outside by the woman who alleged that a man with whom she was in some sort of relationship was threatening her with a knife, Fuqua said. The man then came outside the house and began to charge at the woman with the knife, according to Fuqua.