Columbus police officer fatally shoots man wielding a knife

By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
Authorities say a Columbus police officer responding to a domestic dispute shot and killed a man allegedly wielding a knife

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Columbus police officer responding to a domestic dispute shot and killed a man allegedly wielding a knife, authorities said.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on the city's south side at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday after a woman called to report domestic abuse, police spokesperson Sgt. James Fuqua said.

Arriving officers were met outside by the woman who alleged that a man with whom she was in some sort of relationship was threatening her with a knife, Fuqua said. The man then came outside the house and began to charge at the woman with the knife, according to Fuqua.

Officers tried unsuccessfully to subdue him with a Taser gun, and one officer then fired his gun several times, Fuqua said.

Fuqua said officers immediately rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Police didn't immediately release the names of the man or the officers.

