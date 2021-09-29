Columbus police officer fatally shoots man wielding a knife

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Columbus police officer responding to a domestic dispute shot and killed a man allegedly wielding a knife, authorities said.
Officers responded to an apartment complex on the city's south side at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday after a woman called to report domestic abuse, police spokesperson Sgt. James Fuqua said.
Arriving officers were met outside by the woman who alleged that a man with whom she was in some sort of relationship was threatening her with a knife, Fuqua said. The man then came outside the house and began to charge at the woman with the knife, according to Fuqua.
Officers tried unsuccessfully to subdue him with a Taser gun, and one officer then fired his gun several times, Fuqua said.
Fuqua said officers immediately rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
Police didn't immediately release the names of the man or the officers.