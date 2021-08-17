Columbus police redeploy detectives as homicides spike

Under a pilot program that began Aug. 1, all 32 homicide investigators have been reassigned to the police department's first shift which runs 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Columbus Dispatch reported.

That's a switch from current policy which assigns detectives to shifts around the clock. But most of the people detectives need to work with on cases, from witnesses to prosecutors to crime lab scientists, work during the day, said Tim Becker, a Columbus deputy chief.