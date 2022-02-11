Hamburger icon
Columbus puts road win streak on the line against Montreal

By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Columbus enters a matchup with Montreal as winners of four straight road games

Columbus Blue Jackets (22-22-1, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-31-7, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits Montreal trying to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Canadiens are 4-18-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal serves 10.9 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets are 7-8-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Columbus ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference recording 8.5 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.4 assists.

In their last meeting on Jan. 30, Columbus won 6-3. Patrik Laine scored a team-high two goals for the Blue Jackets in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 19 assists and has 28 points this season. Tyler Toffoli has five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Jakub Voracek leads the Blue Jackets with 29 total assists and has 31 points. Laine has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 1-7-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, five penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up five goals per game with an .857 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), David Savard: out (ankle).

Blue Jackets: Emil Bemstrom: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

