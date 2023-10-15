Columbus takes on Detroit after Jenner's hat trick

The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Detroit Red Wings after Boone Jenner's hat trick against the New York Rangers in the Blue Jackets' 5-3 win
news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
X

Detroit Red Wings (1-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (1-1, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Detroit Red Wings after Boone Jenner recorded a hat trick in the Blue Jackets' 5-3 win over the New York Rangers.

Columbus went 25-48-9 overall and 16-23-2 in home games a season ago. The Blue Jackets committed 285 total penalties last season, averaging 3.5 per game and serving 8.0 penalty minutes per game.

Detroit went 35-37-10 overall and 16-20-5 on the road last season. The Red Wings scored 237 total goals last season (57 power-play goals and five shorthanded goals).

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: out (quad), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (illness), Jordan Dumais: out (undisclosed), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed), Yegor Chinakhov: out (undisclosed).

Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Luff: out (undisclosed), Carter Mazur: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Area lawmakers work to stem large looming property tax hikes
2
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump to headline Springfield NAACP...
3
Oxford senior going for state steinholding title three-peat
4
Hocus Pocus festival in Middletown this weekend has free activities for...
5
Clark County judge won’t move case of minivan driver in fatal school...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top