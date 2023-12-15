Columbus takes on New Jersey following overtime victory

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New Jersey Devils after the Blue Jackets defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 in overtime.

Columbus has a 10-16-5 record overall and a 2-8-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Blue Jackets have allowed 110 goals while scoring 93 for a -17 scoring differential.

New Jersey is 4-4-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 15-11-1 overall. The Devils have a 13-6-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jackets won the previous meeting 2-1. Kent Johnson scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Marchenko has nine goals and eight assists for the Blue Jackets. Yegor Chinakhov has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has 12 goals and 21 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Devils: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: day to day (upper body), Boone Jenner: out (jaw), Jack Roslovic: out (ankle), Damon Severson: out (oblique), Adam Boqvist: out (shoulder).

Devils: Dougie Hamilton: out (pectoral muscle), Brian Halonen: out (lower body), Tomas Nosek: out (upper body), Nolan Foote: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.