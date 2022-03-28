Columbus takes on New York on 3-game losing streak

In their last meeting on March 10, New York won 6-0. Anders Lee recorded a team-high 3 points for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrik Laine has 49 total points for the Blue Jackets, 25 goals and 24 assists. Oliver Bjorkstrand has four goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 30 total assists and has 42 points. Brock Nelson has nine goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .879 save percentage.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (back), Zach Werenski: day to day (upper-body).

Islanders: Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder).

