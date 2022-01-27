Columbus takes on New York on 3-game slide

The Rangers are 17-4-0 in Eastern Conference play. New York ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.2 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.2 assists.

New York defeated Columbus 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 13. Chris Kreider scored two goals for the Rangers in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand has 27 total points for the Blue Jackets, 12 goals and 15 assists. Gustav Nyquist has 8 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Ryan Lindgren leads the Rangers with a plus-18 in 40 games this season. Kreider has 11 goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Alexandre Texier: day to day (upper body).

Rangers: Filip Chytil: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.