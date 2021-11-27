dayton-daily-news logo
Columbus takes on St. Louis, aims for 4th straight victory

By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Columbus heads into a matchup against St. Louis as winners of three straight games

Columbus Blue Jackets (12-6-0, third in the Metropolitan) vs. St. Louis Blues (10-7-3, third in the Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -169, Blue Jackets +143; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus aims to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Blue Jackets take on St. Louis.

The Blues are 5-3-1 on their home ice. St. Louis ranks 10th in the NHL averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Jordan Kyrou with eight.

The Blue Jackets are 4-3-0 in road games. Columbus has scored 62 goals and ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game. Boone Jenner leads the team with nine.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrou has 21 total points for the Blues, eight goals and 13 assists. Pavel Buchnevich has four goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Vladislav Gavrikov leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-14 in 18 games this season. Jenner has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 7.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: James Neal: day to day (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

