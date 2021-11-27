Columbus takes on St. Louis, aims for 4th straight victory

The Blue Jackets are 4-3-0 in road games. Columbus has scored 62 goals and ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game. Boone Jenner leads the team with nine.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrou has 21 total points for the Blues, eight goals and 13 assists. Pavel Buchnevich has four goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Vladislav Gavrikov leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-14 in 18 games this season. Jenner has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 7.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: James Neal: day to day (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.