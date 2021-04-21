Columbus takes on Tampa Bay on 7-game slide

The Blue Jackets are 15-24-9 against opponents in the Central Division. Columbus ranks 30th in the league with 29.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.

Tampa Bay took down Columbus 6-4 in the last meeting between these teams on April 8. Ryan McDonagh scored two goals for the Lightning in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 42 points, scoring eight goals and adding 34 assists. Ondrej Palat has six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Jack Roslovic leads the Blue Jackets with 20 total assists and has 30 points. Cam Atkinson has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 1-8-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

