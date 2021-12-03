Columbus takes on Washington on 3-game skid

The Blue Jackets are 2-4-0 against opponents in the Metropolitan. Columbus ranks third in the Eastern Conference recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.6 assists.

Washington defeated Columbus 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 12. Garnet Hathaway scored two goals for the Capitals in the win and Sean Kuraly scored two goals for the Blue Jackets in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin has 38 total points for the Capitals, 19 goals and 19 assists. John Carlson has two goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jakub Voracek leads the Blue Jackets with 17 total assists and has 18 points. Zach Werenski has 9 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Conor Sheary: day to day (upper body).

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.