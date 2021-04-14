Columbus visits Dallas after Laine's 2-goal game

In their last matchup on March 14, Dallas won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with a plus-14 in 41 games this season. Roope Hintz has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Michael Del Zotto leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-12 in 41 games this season. Jack Roslovic has 8 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-3-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Joel Hanley: day to day (lower body), Andrej Sekera: day to day (lower body).

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.