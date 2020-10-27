Columbus visits DC United for a conference matchup

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ola Kamara leads DC United with three goals. Donovan Pines has two goals over the last 10 games for DC United.

Pedro Santos has six goals and six assists for Columbus. Gyasi Zardes has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Crew.

LAST 10 GAMES: DC United: 2-6-2, averaging one goal, 0.3 assists, 2.9 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Columbus: 4-3-3, averaging 1.8 goals, one assist, four shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Paul Arriola (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Felipe Martins (injured), Mohammed Abu (injured).

Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured), Fanendo Adi (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.