Columbus visits New Jersey after Jenner's 2-goal game

The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the New Jersey Devils after Boone Jenner scored two goals in the Blue Jackets' 7-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks
news
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago
X

Columbus Blue Jackets (5-11-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (8-8-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the New Jersey Devils after Boone Jenner scored two goals in the Blue Jackets' 7-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

New Jersey has a 2-3-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and an 8-8-1 record overall. The Devils have gone 4-1-0 in games decided by a single goal.

Columbus is 5-11-4 overall with a 1-6-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Blue Jackets have allowed 72 goals while scoring 58 for a -14 scoring differential.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has scored eight goals with 15 assists for the Devils. Luke Hughes has six assists over the past 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has one goal and 14 assists for the Blue Jackets. Jenner has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 1-7-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Timo Meier: day to day (undisclosed), Brian Halonen: out (lower body), Nico Hischier: out (upper body), Tomas Nosek: day to day (upper body), Nico Daws: out (hip), Nolan Foote: out (upper body).

Blue Jackets: Alexandre Texier: day to day (illness), Jack Roslovic: out (ankle), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed), Damon Severson: out (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
SW Ohio man sprays graffiti on his own mansion in protest against...
2
Cincinnati customs officers seize fake watch that replicated one worth...
3
2 students charged following lockdown, report of weapon at Lakota West...
4
Newest Miami University building marks end of historic construction...
5
WATCH: Kings Island transforms from Haunt to WinterFest 2023
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top