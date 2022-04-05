dayton-daily-news logo
Columbus visits Philadelphia, looks to break road skid

By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
Columbus comes into a matchup with Philadelphia after losing five straight road games

Columbus Blue Jackets (32-32-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-36-11, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -125, Blue Jackets +105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hits the road against Philadelphia looking to stop its five-game road skid.

The Flyers are 8-24-8 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 30.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Blue Jackets are 8-15-0 against the rest of their division. Columbus ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference recording 8.5 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.3 assists.

In their last meeting on Jan. 20, Columbus won 2-1. Boone Jenner recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Sanheim leads the Flyers with a plus-six in 67 games this season. Joel Farabee has five goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Patrik Laine leads the Blue Jackets with 25 goals and has 52 points. Oliver Bjorkstrand has three goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 2-5-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Nick Seeler: out (lower-body), Zack MacEwen: day to day (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

