Columbus visits Pittsburgh after Nylander's hat trick

The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Alexander Nylander recorded a hat trick in the Blue Jackets' 6-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights
news
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
Columbus Blue Jackets (21-30-10, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (27-24-8, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -236, Blue Jackets +191; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Alexander Nylander's hat trick against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Blue Jackets' 6-3 win.

Pittsburgh has a 7-4-4 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 27-24-8 record overall. The Penguins have gone 25-4-4 in games they score at least three goals.

Columbus has a 21-30-10 record overall and a 4-12-3 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Blue Jackets have a 6-6-9 record in one-goal games.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season. The Penguins won 5-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 32 goals and 31 assists for the Penguins. Kris Letang has scored three goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has nine goals and 35 assists for the Blue Jackets. Dmitri Voronkov has scored four goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Jake Guentzel: out (upper body), Bryan Rust: out (upper body), Matt Nieto: out (knee).

Blue Jackets: Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (upper body), Kent Johnson: out for season (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

