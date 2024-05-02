CONCACAF Champions Cup final moved to June 1 to avoid conflict with Mexican elections

The Crew defeated Monterrey of Liga MX 3-1 on Wednesday night, advancing 5-2 on aggregate in the two-legged semifinal. Pachuca defeated Liga MX foe Club America 2-1 on Tuesday night for a 3-2 aggregate victory.

In addition to taking the Champions Cup trophy, the winner of the final will earn a spot in the 2025 Club World Cup.

The Champions Cup was played over five rounds and included 27 teams from the CONCACAF region, which includes North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Formerly known as the CONCACAF Champions League, just three MLS teams have previously won the title: D.C. United (1998), LA Galaxy (2000) and the Seattle Sounders (2022).

Pachuca has won five Champions Cup titles.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer