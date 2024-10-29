Connor McDavid injured in the Oilers' game at the Blue Jackets

Connor McDavid has left the Edmonton Oilers' game at the Columbus Blue Jackets after getting injured on the first shift
Columbus Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov, right, knocks Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid to the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov, right, knocks Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid to the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
news
By NICOLE KRAFT – Associated Press
5 minutes ago
X

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Connor McDavid left the Edmonton Oilers’ game at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night after getting injured on the first shift.

McDavid was chasing the puck past the Blue Jackets blue line when he tripped over Zach Werenski’s extended stick and slid into the boards left skate first.

Bracing himself with his left arm, McDavid landed awkwardly and headed to bench as soon as he got up, 37 seconds in. The Oilers said he would not return with what they called a lower-body injury.

The undisputed best player in hockey is coming off leading Edmonton to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final and earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP despite losing to Florida. McDavid had 10 points in the team's first nine games this season.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

In Other News
1
Hindu worship center to take over EnterTRAINment Junction space next...
2
Hamilton’s Grace Hogan was a ‘Rosie the Riveter’ and lived a life of...
3
Davidson, Enoch vie for 8th District congressional seat for 4th time
4
Greenon state report card shows ups and downs, but ‘reflects district’s...
5
Miami U revamps, unifies online courses for thousands of students...